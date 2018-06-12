Democracy day: June 12 declaration has put an end to May 29 hypocrisy -Falana

Civil Right Lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, on Tuesday said the declaration of June 12 as democracy day by President Muhammadu Buhari has put an end to the hypocrisy of May 29.

Falana made the remarks while delivering a lecture at the 25th anniversary of June 12 in Osogbo.

He said the declaration of June 12 as democracy day, had also officially validated the integrity of June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Falana spoke on the theme June 12 Silver Jubilee: The Essence of Peaceful Coexistence in The Period of Transitional Democracy.

He also, commended the president for conferment of national honours on late MKO Abiola and late Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

“This year celebration provides golden opportunity to review the democratic journey with a view to strengthening the fragile democratic process,” Falana said.

He, however, urged Buhari to also honour Kudirat Abiola, whom he said was brutally assassinated while defending the June 12 mandate as well as others who paid the supreme sacrifice in defence of democracy.

In his remarks, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola described the annulment of the election, which was widely admitted to be freest and fairest as the greatest shock of his life.

He said,: “Sincerely, it was that year, 1993, that I first heard of the word, annulment it was totally strange to me.

“I quickly contacted my dictionary to check the meaning, just to discover that it means cancellation,” Aregbesola said.