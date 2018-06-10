Demand accountability from your reps, APGA chieftain charges Nigerians

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—A former Director at Chevron Oil Nigeria Limited and an aspirant of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, to the Federal House of Representatives, Comrade Uzo Nwosu, has attributed the clamour for zoning of State and National Assembly seats to not having the right candidates.

Comrade Nwosu who is contesting for the Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency seat currently being occupied by a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hon. Chris Azubogu, also attributed poor representation by lawmakers to constituents’ inability to demand for the scorecard of lawmakers .

“When people talk about zoning of seats from State House of Assembly to Senate, it is nothing short of being jittery that they lack the right candidates for the seats. It also indicates poor representation by lawmakers because of the constituents’ inability to ask for scorecards from the lawmakers.”

Comrade Nwosu who spoke with Vanguard in Nnewi, after his declaration for Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency at Conv-Aj-Hotel Nnewi, said there has never been a time that APGA zoned representation of seats in elections.

“However, if the party decides to zone the seat of the Federal Constituency, Nnewi North Local Government, which is my Local Government, is the only qualified, out of the that three LGA’s that make up the Federal Constituency.

“This is because, the APGA State party Chairman is from Ekwusigo Council area, the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly is from Nnewi South, but Nnewi North has absolutely nothing in the party, so it the the qualified to produce the House of Representative candidate for the Federal Constituency.”

Comrade Nwosu however, said “I am not interested in the politics of where the lawmaker that will represent the party comes from because, in my empowerment of the people in the Federal Constituency over the years before I became interested in politics, I have not considered L.G.A in determining the beneficiaries.”

“I am not asking that I should be given the party ticket without a contest, let us text our popularity from what we have done for our people in the past, and then go to the field to contest for the ticket, that is what I am saying.

I am very sure based on what i have done for the people in this Federal Constituency, that i will unseat the incumbent lawmaker once I secures the APGA ticket to contest for the seat come 2019 general election.