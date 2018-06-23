DELTA SOUTH SENATORIAL RACE: ‘Uduaghan is electable’

By Charles Kumolu

A GROUP, Friends of Japhet for Uduaghan, has urged those nursing senatorial ambition in Delta South Senatorial District to shelve their ambition and support a former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, noting that the former governor would be a better representative.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Asaba, the Financial Secretary of the group, Mr. Paul Victor said Uduaghan possessed the needed experience for the job.

His words: “We have been expecting him to join the race. Now that he is in the race, our prayers have been answered. The reasonable thing to do is to work for his victory because Uduaghan is electable. He has the experience and contacts that would change the lives of his constituents. It is for these reasons, that this noble forum is calling on other aspirants to support our former governor.”

Also, General Secretary of the group, Comrade Ekengbuda Robinson, said the forum would carry out a door to door campaign to ensure that people are sensitised on what Uduaghan’s victory would mean for the constituency. He said: “We are not just mobilizing for Uduaghan alone. We are also working to ensure that Okowa is returned as governor. It is a noble task that must be accomplished by all concerned indigenes of the state and our constituency.”