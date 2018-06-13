Delta: More Roads Commissioned by Okowa

Charges Deltans to Partner government on Waste Management

As part of efforts to beautify and carry out urban renewal in Asaba, the state capital, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has commissioned new roads in Asaba urging Deltans to partner with government in the proper disposal of waste.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony of Kanayo and Oboduku Streets, Akwuebulu on Wednesday Senator Okowa said that his administration is determined to provide infrastructural projects to the people of the state and urged deltans to partner government on waste management to ensure a clean Delta.

” Deltans should desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse along the median of major roads and engage the Private Sector Partners (PSP) to evacuate their refuse. I call on waste management board and oshimili local government to work out how best to properly manage waste in the town and enlighten the people on how to properly dispose their waste to maintain a healthy environment,” he said.

While appalling to Deltans to engage the services of PSP and keep Asaba clean, Senator Okowa charged the waste management board and local government counciild to partner and enlighten Deltans on proper waste disposal, stating that if we need to keep our towns and cities clean we must ensure effective waste management.

The governor called on Deltans to continue to maintain peace in the state assuring them of more developmental projects even as he stressed that no part of the state would be left behind.

“We know what our people expect from the government and my administration is accessable to Deltans that is why we are executing people oriented projects that are positively affacting the lives of the people, we are focused and will continue to pursue our vision of providing the dividends of democracy to the people.”

Earlier in their separate addresses, Mr. Sunday Obi, representative of Chairman Oshimili South Local Government and Mr. Godwin Okoye, representative of impact community, commended governor Okowa for the infrastructural projects in Asaba assuring him of their support and co-operation.