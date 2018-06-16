Delta North 2019: Nwoko unveils manifesto, says he’ll tackle poverty

A Delta North senatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Ned Nwoko, has unveiled his manifesto, promising to tackle the issue of poverty through legislation.

Unveiling his manifesto, Tuesday in his Idumuje-Ugboko country home, Aniocha North local government area of the state, Nwoko said “I have understanding of things that are of great concern to my people”, saying he has both the educational qualifications and experience to run for the senate.

“My manifesto contains the things that I will do for my people and the country at large if elected. My concern are very well articulated in my manifesto; many people live in abject poverty in Nigeria, so we must look at norms that will help them to come out from that.”

Disclosing that he sponsored a bill on minimum wage, secured the license for the Asaba airport and dualized the Asaba/Benin expressway while he was in the House of Representatives, he said “my priority will be to look at the minimum wage for everybody.

“I will be looking at the bill to help the disabled. I will take on the oil companies, I will make them to apply professional best practices that I know they are aware of but when it comes to Nigeria, they turn a blind eye because our leaders don’t push them to do what they should do”.

So, I will deal with it politically and legally, I know exactly what to do, I just need the support of the people”.

Speaking further, he said; “I am a party man and I have contributed to the development and growth of the party from the national to the ward level. Some people think that you have to served within the party to hold an office. No it doesn’t have to be, the party should look outward for the best so as to make the party bigger and stronger and that is what I represent.”