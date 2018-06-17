Delta monarchs, PDP chair, others grace Okowa aide’s thanksgiving

TRADITIONAL rulers of Seimbiri Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Charles Ayemi Botu, His Royal Majesty, Akpomeyoma Majoroh, Ojeta 11, Ovie of Oruarivie Kingdom, Abraka, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, state chairman, Barr. Kingsley Esiso and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr. Rasheed Akintunde, AIG Zone 5, Benin were among those who graced the thanksgiving ceremony of Chief Odet E. M. Odjuvwumiderhi over his appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The thanksgiving ceremony held at Christ Majesty Church, Abraka, had Barr Lovette Idisi, member, representing Ethiope Federal Constituency, the chairman of the reception ceremony, Chief Johnbull Ejovi, Delta State Police Commissioner, Chief Bernard Edewor, Chief Sunday Onoriode, PDP state executive, among others.

The Bishop of the Church, Rev Isaac E. Ogwezi in his sermon said, “We need to pray, and should not be tired of prayers”.

TRADITIONAL rulers of Seimbiri Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Charles Ayemi Botu, His Royal Majesty, Akpomeyoma Majoroh, Ojeta 11, Ovie of Oruarivie Kingdom, Abraka, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, state chairman, Barr. Kingsley Esiso and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr. Rasheed Akintunde, AIG Zone 5, Benin were among those who graced the thanksgiving ceremony of Chief Odet E. M. Odjuvwumiderhi over his appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The thanksgiving ceremony held at Christ Majesty Church, Abraka, had Barr Lovette Idisi, member, representing Ethiope Federal Constituency, the chairman of the reception ceremony, Chief Johnbull Ejovi, Delta State Police Commissioner, Chief Bernard Edewor, Chief Sunday Onoriode, PDP state executive, among others.

The Bishop of the Church, Rev Isaac E. Ogwezi in his sermon said, “We need to pray, and should not be tired of prayers, we need to pray for ourselves, pray without season. “You cannot do without fasting, even when you have prayed and nothing seems coming and you feel the world is falling on you, relax, God is watching you because you are satisfied with your prayers.

Giving testimony she said, “I do not have much to say but to appreciate my Royal fathers present, my King of Seimbiri Kingdom, HRM, Ayemi Botu who was here before time, our own PDP State Chairman Barr Kingsley Esiso and Barr Lovette Idisi, member representing Ethiope federal constituency and a host of others

“Today I stand before you not by my power, but by the power of God and all present here. I am very happy that the AIG Zone 5 is here, people say Muslims do not go to Church but you are here today, I am proud of you. I feel highly elated for being in my thanksgiving.”

“This is my Church where I started the journey, I sowed a seed of my only car sometimes ago here and it has yielded good fruits for me. I had a contract, and bought another car and after few months, look at what God has done for me because they found me worthy and trusted.”