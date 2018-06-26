Delta govt warns civil servants against conniving with contractors

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Government, yesterday warned civil servants against conniving with contractors to compromise standard of projects, insisting that anyone caught would be sanctioned accordingly.

State Commissioner for Housing, Mr Joseph Ogieh, who gave the warning during a ministerial press briefing in Asaba, alleged that some unscrupulous civil servants were colluding with dubious contractors to compromise standards in project execution across the state.

Ogieh lamented that the compromising attitude of some staff of the ministry with dubious contractors ends up in the delivery of sub-standard projects, adding that it was a major challenge being faced by the state government.

Disclosing that some staff who were caught in the act had been demoted, he said “Some were made to resign while others were made to lose promotion to the next cadre.”

On the sale of Guinea House, a property of the state in Lagos, Ogieh said it was sold by the immediate past administration of Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan in line with established due process.

He said: “This is not supposed to be an issue because it is a property of the state. It was sold by the last administration, we only came to meet the documents. Based on the documents, the sale followed due process.”

Saying that the ministry had embarked on housing projects to provide affordable houses for Deltans and other residents of the state, he noted that a fresh contract for the completion of 154 units of three and four bedroom bungalows at Okerenkoko was awarded last October to Disek Integrated Global Limited at N2,905,385,852.23.

Noting that the state Head of Service office complex in Asaba had been completed at the cost of N477, 169,721:05, he said the ministry has equally been involved in the renovation of government residential quarters and offices across the state.