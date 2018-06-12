Delta Govt. to renovate 107 primary healthcare centres

The Delta Government has approved the renovation of 107 Primary Healthcare Centres designated for the Contributory Health Scheme in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, who disclosed this to newsmen, said it was one of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday in Asaba.

The commissioner said that the approval was in tandem with the determination of the state government to continue to give the people dividends of democracy.

Ukah also said that the council approved the establishment of Oduke Secondary School, Asaba, to take care of the educational needs of people living within the area.

“The council also approved the installation of 200 Watts LED streetlights from Amukpe/NTA Roundabout to Total Filling Station at Okirighwre junction, Sapele.”

Furthermore, he said that the council also approved the reactivation of Airfield Ground Lighting Systems at the Asaba International Airport and the renovation of the existing transformer-powered streetlights in Warri and Effurun.