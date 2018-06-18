Delta govt reads riot act to street lights vandals

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Commissioner for Energy, Mr. Newworld Safugha, has warned against vandalisation of street lights and cables in the state, noting that the state government would not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone or group of persons found vandalising public facilities.

Sefugha who gave the warning while inspecting street lights in Asaba, told the people of the state to partner the state government in safeguarding public facilities.

He said: “The inspection is very necessary due to the fact that the street lights were not functioning for quite some time until the state government under Senator Ifeanyi Okowa devised a better strategy to power the lights.

“The inspection is to confirm how well the contractors have handled the project. I am impressed with the job.”

He also directed the contractor to work on some of the street lights which were bad and fallen.

The areas inspected include High Court Road, Cenotaph, Legislators Quarters axis of Asaba, DBS Road, Summit Road, Interbau Roundabout, Federal Medical Centre Roundabout, Nnebisi Road, Ezenei Avenue and Dennis Osadebe Road.

A staff of Power House Electrical Service Enterprise, the contracting firm in charge of the project, Mr. Solomon Abor, assured that cables and fallen street lights would be reinstalled before the end of the month.