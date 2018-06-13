Delta deploys 177 candidates for police training

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—NO fewer than 177 successful candidates in the ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force, yesterday, left the Delta State Command for training at the Police Training College, Lagos.

Addressing the candidates, Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, said the successful candidates included young men and women in their early and mid 20s, explaining that the successful candidates were selected from the recent screening exercise held at police command headquarters, Asaba.

Advising them to be good ambassadors of state and police force, Mustafa told them to count themselves lucky to be selected and should hence be hardworking and exhibit good conducts throughout the training.

He enjoined them to justify the opportunity by serving the country with zeal and energy, saying: “The training is not easy but will enhance your performance on the job once you are finally recruited into the force.”