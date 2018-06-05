Delta communities express fears of renewed hostilities

HOST communities in Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri Kingdom of Delta State, have expressed worry that there might be renewed hostilities in the Niger Delta region if the proposed bill for an Act to provide for Petroleum Host and Impacted Communities Development Trust, for incorporation of Petroleum Host and Impacted Communities Trust and for other Related Matters 2018 was passed.

The Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom Governing Council, in a letter to the Chairman, Senate Joint Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill, on behalf of the communities, said that they were not surprised by the proposed bill, alleging that “It is the desire of the Nigerian Government and multinational oil firms to continue to suffocate and oppress the host and impacted communities.”

According to the letter by chairman of the council, Friday Deinghan, the law will further increase hostilities in the Niger Delta region, adding that having worked tirelessly in the past to restore peace with their irrevocable commitment in maintaining the existing relative peace in the region, it was their submission that the Senate throws out the proposed bill.