Delta civil service on track as HoS marks second year in office

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The sole test of a civil servant’s conduct should be his ability to perform the tasks which are entrusted to him. Anything else is entirely immaterial.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, with this understanding and knowledge of the role of the civil service as an instrument for putting into effect the socio-economic programmes of the government as well as the machinery through which his government can effectively implement his SMART Agenda, inaugurated Mr Reginald Ebitimi Bayoko, as the Head of Delta State Civil Service, HOS on June 13, 2016 Bayoko, in his post-inauguration statement, among others, said: “I will like to outline the measures I intend to explore under the direction of His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and in line with the goal of revamping the service.

The areas I intend to tackle include offering some useful suggestions on the recruitment and appointment process, capacity-building, performance management, promotion, including conduct, integrity and discipline. I have the responsibility to dedicate myself to maintaining the political neutrality of our service, safeguarding our legitimate interest and ensuring that we have a clean, efficient, committed and professional service that gives full and loyal support to the government in its policy execution and provide quality services to the citizenry. I will dedicate all my energy towards uplifting the service and together, we should share in this collective resolve.”

Bayoko’s various presentations at different fora, have always brought to the fore the general key points of the civil service, which include obedience to constituted authority, dedication to duty, adherence to rules and regulations, willingness to learn and be mentored, punctuality and regularity at duty post (which today has given birth to clock in and clock out scheme designed to checkmate staff lateness and absenteeism in workplace as well as reveal ghost workers), team spirit, confidentiality, eschew financial embarrassment, discipline and reliability, flexibility, self-motivation and time and attendance. These are the components that served as oaths of office for every civil/public servant.

Two years after, the big question is: Has Bayoko, in his two years as HOS, made positive impact to the benefit of the government and Delta State citizens?

The answer is a resounding yes, and there are credible proofs of a good performance by the HOS.

Just one example is the strategy of clock-in- clock-out now in place. Credible evidence indicates that the system of clock-in and clock-out, as has been revealed, has led to the discovery of a sizable number of ghost workers and has also saved the state N2billion wage bill. The construction and completion of HOS building and the ongoing construction of the new secretariat complex along Maryam Babangida road.

Besides, the issues of being punctual, regular at duty post, training of workers, and attendance, have improved seriously. However, like all other sectors, there is room for improvement to consolidate the already impressive performance of Bayoko. For example, something should be done in the area of school runs and turning offices to business centres.

For the business centres, shops should be built within the secretariat premises so that civil servants can take permission to walk up to those shops to get what they want and return to their their duty posts within minutes. And also, let a break hour strategy be introduced to reduce roaming around during working hours.

Bayoko dedicated all achievements to the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. According to him, the glory goes to him because the governor provided the enabling platform for him to achieve that much within two years.

He said: “I am eternally grateful to the governor for the encouragement and confidence reposed on me.”