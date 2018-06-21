Delta Assemly approves N600m housing facility for Okowa

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State House of Assembly has passed a resolution for the state government to obtain a revolving bank guaranteed loan in the sum of N600 million from United Bank of Africa, UBA, as requested by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The revolving loan is to facilitate the take-off of the construction of 10, 000 housing units in Illah, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state, as part of government’s effort to address the housing needs of the people, particularly low income earners.

The resolution was sequel to the conclusion of debate on the merits of the request during Tuesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

The governor had in his letter read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, requested for the House resolution on the state executive council’s approval for a N600 million revolving bank guarantee from UBA.

Okowa who said he was desirous to bring a lasting solution to the biting residential housing deficiency in Asaba, especially among civil servants, noted that the state government had entered into partnership with Greenfield Assets Limited and her partner, Lafarge Holcim Africa Plc, for the construction of the 10,000 housing units in Illah.

The governor disclosed that the state government had already signed a memorandum of understanding since February 2016, adding that government had met some of its obligations.