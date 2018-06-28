Delta Assembly to enact law on prudent management

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—A public hearing on a bill for a law to regulate the financial management of Delta State Government has been held by the Delta State House of Assembly with relevant stakeholders endorsing the need for prudent management of state resources to facilitate greater development.

Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts, Mr Anthony Elekeokuri, said the bill had since passed second reading on the floor of the House, stressing that the public hearing was to get the input of key stakeholders in line with the law making process of the state legislature.

Elekeokuri said: “We are gathered to participate in a public hearing of this executive bill which intends to address or fill a gap in other related existing laws in the state. With the existence of the Fiscal Responsibility Law and the Delta State Public Procurement Law, it has become expedient that the Delta State Public Finance Management Law be enacted.

“Public Financial Management, PFM, considers the generation of resources, allocation of the resources and management of government expenditure geared towards efficient delivery of public good and services. Amongst the elements of the PFM are Revenue Management, Debt Management, Budgeting, Procurement, Accounting and Reporting and Accountability and Oversight.”

He maintained that considering the overwhelming importance of the bill towards probity, transparency and accountability, it was expedient for people to make valid contributions through memoranda and oral presentations towards making the proposed law elegant.

The Auditor-General (State), Mr Goddey Amudo and Accountant-General of the State, Mr Cyril Agbele, commended the proposed law, saying it was a welcome development.

They were in agreement with all the proposed sessions of the bill, noting that it was aimed at checking financial improprieties in the state.