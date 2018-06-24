Delta Assembly aspirant promises to initiate qualitative legislations

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

DELTA State House of Assembly aspirant in the Ndokwa East constituency, Mr. Phillip Ugbomah has promised to initiate qualitative legislations that would improve the socio-economic well-being of the constituents and Deltans at large.

Interacting with newsmen at Asaba, Ugbomah, said his aspiration christened ‘Let’s Do the Work’ was a “Movement that connotes, reengineering the lost fortunes of Ndokwa East.

“I have hand knowledge of what our problems are but I have always wanted to dwell along the line of solution and that is why I feel and that why I have made myself ready to be selected and be elected

“Ndokwa East possess the largest gas concentration in Nigeria and we have a lot of multinational oil companies there, so we actually have the solutions to our problems but we need somebody that could represent to put these things together and source for the solutions as it concerns our common complaints.

“Ndokwa East is today, as it concerns our challenges and needs, basically goes to the major absence of infrastructures”, saying “We are disadvantaged because 92 per cent of 22 clans of Ndokwa East LGA, cannot be accessed by road networks as it stands now.

“Taking cognizance of where we are coming from, we are into agro-business; we are predominantly fish farmers, plantain, yam and cassava farmers. Our parents are farmers at the hinterlands where we all grew up from, we have always had the difficulty of accessing the urban areas with our farm produce and that actually have been the complain.”