Delta APC crisis: Eyube urges Oshiomhole to harmonise factions

By Precious Nicholas

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Okpe Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr Kennedy Eyube, has appealed to the party’s National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, to quickly save Delta APC from further crisis by harmonising the warring factions.

Addressing newsmen , yesterday in Warri, Eyube regretted the unfortunate crisis in Delta APC, insisting that the APC in Delta State remains one big united and inseparable family committed to reclaiming power from the Peoples Democratic Party, PPD, in Delta State come 2019.

Congratulating Oshiomohle on his emergence as National Chairman and members of National Working Committee at last Saturday’s national convention, Eyube, who is eyeing the House of Representatives seat for Sapele-Okpe-Uvwie Federal Constituency in 2019, urged him to quickly resolve the party’s crisis in the state.

“I have absolute confidence in Oshiomohle because he has the capacity and political will to resolve the lingering crisis in Delta State APC,” he said.