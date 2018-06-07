Delta APC chairman, Ogodo inaugurates state LG executives

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Cyril Ogodo, yesterday, inaugurated the State Working Committee and Local Government Executives of the party.

Inaugurating the Executive Committee at the state secretariat in Asaba, Ogodo charged the new leadership to go back home and reconcile all aggrieved members of the party.

Insisting that there was no crisis in the state chapter of the party, he said that what played out during the last congresses was only a show of interest in a normal democratic setting.

Ogodo, who was inaugurated alongside other 32 new state chairmen of the party in Abuja on Monday by the National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, stressed the need for all leaders of the party to unite ahead of the 2019 elections in the state.

He said the party was big enough to accommodate all interests and provide a level playing ground for aspirants seeking to contest the 2019 elections on the platform of the APC.

Ogodo said: “APC has come to stay and at the moment, no party can defeat the ruling APC in 2019. President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has turned things around for Nigerians.”

It will be too costly for Nigerians to jettison Buhari who is fast turning the country’s fortune.”