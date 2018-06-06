DELSU students charge orphans on assertiveness

Students of Delta State University, have called on children in orphanage homes to embrace the power of assertiveness in their various pursuit for great achievement in life.

Findings shows that many children from orphanage homes in Delta State, tend to have a poor outlook in life and this tends to affect their assertiveness which can be dangerous as it make them susceptible to abuse.

Amanda Worlu, currently Miss NSASA, from the department of Sociology, DELSU, told Newsmen during a visit to God’s Eye orphanage home in Delta, that, “I want them to stand for their values and never back up from what is right. I want them to be Nigerian citizens who can stand up for the truth without fear especially at this time in our world where alot of evil is going on.

“It is my dream that Nigeria has citizens who know their rights and stand for the truth even in the face of adversity. These children suffer but it doesn’t mean that they don’t have the power to change the world. I want the world to know about them.”

Also, Mr. Oge Kelvin Mr NSASA, from the department of Psychology, taught the children the application wisdom in life affairs by sharing african stories with them and explaining the lessons. He stressed on the need for them to be aware of the happenings around them.

The children’s handler, Mrs. Tulu Blessing spoke on the challenges she faced while trying to cater for the children.

According to her, “At a point in time, we had no roof over our heads and two children almost died but with God on our side, we were able to survive. I give them the best education possible as I also cater for their needs.”

The children demonstrated newly learnt lessons in assertiveness and many were beaming with smiles as they discovered newfound bravery they never knew they had.

The children were showered with gifts items by students from the department of Psychology and Sociology, Delta State University, Abraka.