DELSU 12th Convocation: Govt Committed to Improving Education Quality – OKOWA

By Etop Ekanem

DELTA State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured that his administration is committed to improving the current quality of education at all levels.

The governor, who gave the assurance in Abraka, Saturday 16 June, 2018, at the 12th Convocation of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, insisted that his administration would continue to promote the pursuit of the state’s education core mandate of research, teaching and learning, pointing out that the state government has always carried out its responsibilities of regular and prompt payment of salaries, release of funds as well as provision of infrastructure.

A total of 5, 715 graduates of the institutions were awarded various academic certificates for the 2016/2017 academic session. The overall best graduating student of the university with Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.82, Pharmacist Emmanuel Agbamu, was offered automatic employment.

Okowa, who was represented by the the Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, hinted that his administration was working assiduously to refocusing the state’s schools’ curricula as a response to the increasing complexity and challenge of the world.

He said : ” Emphasis has been placed on technical and vocational education to empower our people with the requisite knowledge and entrepreneurial skills for business, trade and commerce. Though much has been achieved in this direction, but I still want to remind the administrators of tertiary institutions in the state to always institutionalize vocational training in all their programmes.”

He disclosed that the state government was currently constructing a faculty building and a 500 seating capacity lecture hall for the Faculty of Sciences, including a multi-purpose lecture theatre at the Abraka Campus.

The governor reminded the management of the university of the need to always expand its internal revenue base, block revenue leakages and curb what he described as unimportant expenditure.

” We should be looking towards a time when the university, through ground breaking researches and university based consultancy services, will open new vistas that would afford it to earn revenue to fund itself.

While congratulating the 2016/2017 class of graduate for their successes in the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, Okowa said : ” You have each made the university and your parents proud by acquiring the degree you came to seek. You are now stepping into the world with the opportunity to contribute to society development.

” You are now fully empowered to become instruments of sustainable development and to make your impact on a larger canvass; you are entering a competitive world, which replete with challenges. Remember that every challenge is an opportunity to step out to make a mark for yourself.

” As graduate of this university, you should set good examples for other graduates to follow. You should become ambassadors of your Alma Mater and your sense of achievement will make both the institution and yourselves proud.”

He called on public spirited individuals, cooperate organizations and Non Governmental Organizations to partner and contribute their own quota in the development of tertiary education in the state.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Victor Peretomode, stated that there has been remarkable increase in the number of DELSU graduands annually, pointing out that this development confirms the capacity of the university to not only provide knowledge empowerment to ” Our teeming youths across the country, but also contribute to global manpower needs in every field of human endeavor.

He, however, expressed deep concerns that the increase in the number of students in the institution has also affected the university’s financial base, infrastructural and manpower availability, especially the academic staff.

Peretomode called on the state government, Federal Government, intervention agencies and other stakeholders to come to university’s aid as it works to attain global reckoning.” The university is poised to make its impact in the world of research, innovations, learning, technology and entrepreneurship, but we cannot achieve much without the desired financial support to boost our infrastructure and manpower.

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, maintained that the progress the university has made over the years was a product of the historical engagement by the Governing Council with the leadership of the Students’ Union a Government, organized staff unions and the host communities.