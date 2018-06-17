DELSU 12TH Convocation: Govt committed to improving education quality – Okowa

DELTA State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured that his administration is committed to improving the current quality of education at all levels.

The governor, who gave the assurance in Abraka, at the 12th Convocation of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, insisted that his administration would continue to promote the pursuit of the state’s education core mandate of research, teaching and learning, pointing out that the state government has always carried out its responsibilities of regular and prompt payment of salaries, release of funds as well as provision of infrastructure.

A total of 5, 715 graduates of the institutions were awarded various academic certificates for the 2016/2017 academic session. The overall best graduating student of the university with Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.82, Pharmacist Emmanuel Agbamu, was offered automatic employment.

Okowa, who was represented by the the Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, hinted that his administration was working assiduously to refocusing the state’s schools’ curricula as a response to the increasing complexity and challenge of the world.

He said : ” Emphasis has been placed on technical and vocational education to empower our people with the requisite knowledge and entrepreneurial skills for business, trade and commerce. Though much has been achieved in this direction, but I still want to remind the administrators of tertiary institutions in the state to always institutionalize vocational training in all their programmes.”

He disclosed that the state government was currently constructing a faculty building and a 500 seating capacity lecture hall for the Faculty of Sciences, including a multi-purpose lecture theatre at the Abraka Campus.