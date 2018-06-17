Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade shares happiness with Maltina at Laffmattazz

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ondo, the Sunshine State was indeed lit up this week as rave-making comedy show, Laffmattazz, delivered premium entertainment to residents of the state capital on Tuesday, June 12th.

The comedy show which held at D Dome, Akure witnessed the presence of important personalities like the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, as well as A-list actors, music artistes and comedians.

Guests were treated to performances by some of the country’s biggest comedians and artistes including Omobaba, Koffi, Woli Agba, Kenny Blaq, Peteru, Woli Arole the prophet, CDQ, Small Doctor, Slimcase, Reminise, and a host of others.

There were also exciting side attractions like fun games, lucky dips, spinning the wheel, where lucky consumers got the chance to win items like a phone, generator, TV, Standing Fan, Maltina goody bags, and other mouth-watering prizes, courtesy the official sponsor of the show, Maltina.

The laffmattazz train will move to Ilorin and Abeokuta on Ileya Day and Independence Day, respectively, to share even more happiness.