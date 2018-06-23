Defenders of Mr. President

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Going into today’s convention, eyes have been riveted on three major positions: National Chairman, National Secretary and National Organising Secretary.

The three key positions are by almost all indices the most significant positions in projecting political influence in the party. It is as such not surprising that in the days leading to today’s convention that the air has been saturated with claims that the presidency has reserved the three positions for candidates of the president.

The gist is that the governors have been told to share the remaining 63 positions in the National Executive Committee, NEC and leave the three choice positions for the president to fill.

The truth of that assertion, however, remains in the realm of conjecture especially given the unclear picture on who would win the position of National Organising Secretary today.

Nonetheless, party stakeholders have not hidden the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari has a special interest in Comrade Adams Oshiomhole becoming the national chairman. It was thus no surprise that all three former challengers to the former trade unionist withdrew. Their withdrawal claims were underlined with phrases expressing loyalty to the president.

The national chairman is the overall head of the party and who with the national secretary sign the list of candidates of the party to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

National Secretary:

The national secretary is the head of the party secretariat with the role of coordinating the administration of the party. His signature must also reflect in the list of candidates dispatched by the party to INEC.

Mala Buni the incumbent from Yobe State it was learnt is also being backed by the presidency against the aspirations of Kashim Imam, a close associate of party leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and that of Waziri Bulama, a close associate of President Buhari.

Buni according to sources may win the contest on the strong backing of his state governor, Ibrahim Gaidam who is said to have been mobilising fellow governors to help him fend off the combined bid of Tinubu and former Borno governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff who are believed to be separately backing Imam.

National Organising Secretary:

The hand of the presidency as at press time has remained unclear given the increasing opposition by governors against the aspiration of the incumbent, Senator Osita Izunaso. Some APC governors are said to be displeased with the humiliation Izunaso gave to their chairman, Governor Rochas Okorocha in the wake of the issues leading to the APC congresses.

However, there are as many as six contestants with Izunaso as the most exposed and perhaps politically experienced. The office of the national organising secretary is about the most powerful outside the office of national chairman given his role in organising the primaries of the party!