Defections: We are not worried…they are spent forces — PDP Campaign DG

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Campaign Organisation of the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olusola Kolapo campaign Organisation has said it is not worried about the recent defections of some members of the party.

The assertion was against the background of recent defections from the party to the APC.

The Director-General of the campaign organisation, Bisi Kolawole described those leaving the party as spent forces.

He said hundreds of people are joining the party across the state, saying those defecting from the party cannot mobilize for the party.

“It is ratio one to ten; I want to tell you that. People are coming from their party to our party. Those that left are spent forces that cannot mobilize their homes. We have young men coming to our party every day,” he said.

“Just last week, over 100 persons decamped to PDP in Ikere Ekiti, and some people decamped yesterday. If you are talking about spent forces that have left our party, it is good radiance to bad rubbish,” he said.