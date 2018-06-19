Defeat of Rangers: Enugu CP lauds Crime Busters’ team

Enugu – The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mohammed Danmallam, has lauded Crime Busters FC for defeating Rangers International FC, thereby ending Rangers’ many years of dominance in the state.



Danmallam made this commendation in his office on Tuesday at the state police command’s headquarters, Enugu, during a chat with the crew from the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service, Abuja.

The commissioner lauded Crime Busters FC Team Manager, Ebere Amaraizu, technical crew of the team led by Coach Edmund Ndukanma and the players for their dedication, which brought about the feat.

According to him, Crime Busters FC team manager, has done well with his crew in the Enugu State FA Cup competition, where the Rangers International FC, Enugu, was defeated, unprecedented for decades in the state.

“Also, Crime Busters FC, has done very well at the ongoing 2017/2018 Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO); hence the need to appreciate the entire team to spur them to do more.

“I have communicated the development to the police high command, Abuja for necessary action.

“We have to support them for the national promotional playoffs and that of the National Aiteo (National Federation) Cup competition, which has begun across the federation.

“Soon, Crime Busters FC will be appearing as the Enugu State Aiteo Cup champion. I sincerely believe that Crime Busters FC will be a nightmare to any of his opponent,’’ he said.

The commissioner thanked those who had supported the team to get to this stage. (NAN)