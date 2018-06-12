Dankwambo will not forestall Igbo presidency in 2023 – Campaign team

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo Presidential campaign team has said that a fresh northerner taking over presidency in 2019 will not stop the Igbo from becoming president of Nigeria by 2023, if God and Nigerians approve of it.

The campaign team said what was paramount in Nigeria of today is enthroning good governance, rather than emphasis on sectional or ethnic cleavages.

The campaign team made the disclosure when it inaugurated the Enugu State chapter of the Dankwambo Presidential Project in Enugu, during the weekend.

The campaign team which received the blessing of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Catholic Ministry, said that the selling pionts of the Gombe State governor as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were his transformational feats in the state, raising the desert state to to a city state.

National coordinator of the group, Deacon Zach Okoronkwo said, “we are not postponing the Igbo presidency, what we are saying is that right now, there is failure in governance. We need a real alternative and we have found one.

“It’s not about Igbo presidency. After Dankwambo’s four years, we go back to the poll. Nobody should cajol us on the ground of Igbo presidency. What we are focusing on now is good governance.”

On his own account, the Enugu State coordinator of the group, Chief Okechukwu Ogbonna said “Dankwambo’s presidency will not postpone the Igbo from becoming president of Nigeria. The Igbo will become president of Nigeria when it is ripe and when God wants it.

“Nobody will say it’s now your turn, it is not the Igbo extraction that is the issue, it is the individual.”