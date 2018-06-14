Dame Okowa urges Politicians to impact their communities positively

The wife of Delta State Governor and founder 05 initiative, Dame Edith Okowa has urged political office holders to be accountable to God and impact positively on the lives of their people.

Dame Okowa stated this on Thursday at the burial ceremony of Elder Friday Ogbonna Ohia, father of the Governor’s security detail, Justus Ogbonna in Abala Community, Imo State.

She said that politicians must humble themselves when they occupy positions of authority and positively impact on the lives of the people and their communities, stressing that they should always acknowledge that they are nothing without God.

While urging Christians to live godly lives, pleasing God always, the Governor’s wife said the late Elder Friday Ogbonna Ohia, who died at the age of eighty-five years was a peace maker and a devout Christian.

Wife of the Abia State Governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu called on all to develop a good relationship with God and man, adding that the way a man lived on earth would determine the testimonies of people concerning his life.

She described the son of the deceased and security detail of the state Governor, Mr. Justus Ogbonna as a humble man and urged those left behind to mourn to remain united and build on the legacies of their father.

Mr. Justus Ogbonna had earlier read his late father’s biography at an open-air funeral service which was attended by family members, friends and associates.