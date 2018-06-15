DAF and economic empowerment

by Moses Nosik

A Non profit and non government organisation, Damilola Adefemi Foundation since inception has shown resilient in economic empowerment, as it goes around empowering the less privileged, ranging from the school of the blind to motherless baby homes and children born in prison. This it has done both in Lagos and outside the state. The recent one is the provision of grounding machines for community women for self-employment, just to mention but a few.

However, considering the number of communities, motherless homes, skill empowerment, education empowerment, prison outreach the foundation has done in the country, one can estimate how much these life changing project must have cost the foundation which is actually the focus of the foundation since initiated according to the founder.

In a media chart with the President/Founder and also the Managing Director, Eliel Group, Mrs Damilola Adefemi, on how she generates fund to run the foundation, said, “This is part of her God giving calling and any time she puts smiles on fellow human beings she is always happy and she would go home feeling fulfilled, and I don’t border how much it costs me to do that,”she said.

According to her, Damilola Adefemi Foundation is unique from other foundations in the country that require and rely on local or international donors to operate. It’s unique in the sense that we don’t solicit fund from anywhere to exist even though anyone that wishes to support is allowed to do so but the foundation does not rely on that to impart on lives.

Mrs. Adefemi said that she uses part of what her company pays her to run the foundation, and to the best of her ability the foundation has reached so many communities with economic empowerment, ensuring that those communities overcome poverty in their families.

She said, “no matter your level of riches and wealth we should not overlook the poor among us, that is one way we can make God happy, and again we are not leaving the earth with our riches and wealth. But the more we empower the less privileged ones in the society, the more we are fulfilled and God blesses us the more”.

Continuing, she calls on rich and wealthy Nigerians to look at the direction of those nature did not favour in one way or the other to empower them because they are also human beings like some other Nigerians who are living comfortably, and when this is done, crime, poverty,unemployment will be reduced and our society will be the best place to live”.

However, Mrs. Adefemi calls on the government to regulate the activities of NGOs in the country to avoid inhuman treatments among the practitioners.

Speaking further, she said that the upcoming project is to provide pipe born water and visit more schools to provide them with writing and library materials and uniforms where necessary.