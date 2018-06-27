Cybercrime: FG mulls new legislation

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The Federal Government says it is working on a transparency scheme and counter-intelligence legislation to bolster Nigeria’s defences against all forms of cyber-attacks and foreign interference.

This is as it reiterated its resolve to work with the National Assembly to build international norms to regulate adverse state behavior in the cyberspace.

It also vowed to impose sanctions on those that undermine national interests and global security on the cyberspace.

The minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu disclosed this on Tuesday, while delivering his keynote speech at the 2018 Cybersecurity conference organized by the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime held in Abuja with the theme: “Cybersecurity: The Implications of Disruptive Technologies on National Security and Economy.”

He said one of the most important principles underpinning the rules-based order in the cyberspace is that nations must resolve their differences peacefully through negotiations, saying that the importance of the new legislation cannot be over emphesised.

The minister said cyber conflict is no longer a rising phenomenon, but a new battlefield; one that, upcoming years will redefine the way in which states behave, cooperate, respond, and ultimately wage war, adding that cyber attacks can disable critical infrastructure, while digital disinformation and manipulation can sow discord and conflict in free societies, and undermine the very institutions which sit at the heart of our democracies.

‘‘We are introducing transparency scheme and counter-intelligence legislation with the Office of the national Security Adviser, ONSA to bolster our defences against foreign interference. We shall continue to work with ONSA and the National Assembly to reinforce or build international norms to regulate adverse state behaviour, and we will continue to partner with NASS and ONSA to impose sanctions on those that undermine our interests and global security on the cyberspace.