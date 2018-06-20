Customs, NAFDAC destroy N100m worth of expired drugs

By Godwin Oritse

Expired medicaments and other items with a duty paid value of over N100 million were, yesterday, destroyed by the Seme Command of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in collaboration with National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

The Customs Area Comptroller, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, accompanied to the destruction site by Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, and Director of Ports Inspection Directorate, Professor Samson Adebayo, said the exercise was in compliance with the service extant laws.

According to him, “some of the medicaments destroyed include tramadol capsules and tablets, codeine, diazepam tablets, analgen injection, medik-55 paracetamol with caffeine, mosquito coils, dexamethasone tablets, expired rice, expired fertilizer and expired seasoning among others.

“The command will continue to implement government policies of seizing and handing over to the relevant agencies such as National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, dangerous and illicit drugs that are smuggled in.”