Customs impounds exotic vehicles, rice, others worth N1.4bn in 3wks

By Godfrey Bivbere

The anti-smuggling unit of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, the Federal Operations Unit, FOU, zone A, yesterday said it has impounded 15 exotic vehicles, 15 trailers of imported rice and other items with Duty Paid Value, DPV of over N1.345 billion between May 16th and June 12th this year.

Customs Area Controller, CAC, of the Unit, Garba Uba Mohammed, who made this known in Lagos while briefing journalists, also said that a total of N59.5 million was recovered from under-payment by importers who cleared their goods from the ports, bringing the total money recovered during the period to N1.405 billion.

Mohammed listed the items impounded during the period to include, three Toyota C-HR (2018 models), one Toyota Prado Jeep (2018) one Toyota Camry LE (2018), one Toyota Hilux (2017), one Ford F150 (2017), one Padro Jeep (2017), one Mercedes Benz (2017) and others.

He also said that 9,049 bags of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent of 15 trailers), 1,464 cartons of frozen poultry products, 870 jerry cans of vegetable oil, 273 bales of used clothing and 592 pieces of used tyres were also seized during the period.

He also disclosed that four containers with no: PCIU850134/9, PCIU8278544, FCIU983753 and TGHU6924330 have been seized for false declaration.

Two of the four containers were carrying 8,633 pieces of empty cylinders as against plumbing materials declared in their Single Goods Declaration, SGD forms.

The other two were loaded with 120 bales of new jeans as against punching machines declared in their SGD, while a total of 12 suspects were arrested in connection to the 112 seizures made during the period under review.