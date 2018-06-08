Culture, glamour as veteran journalist becomes kingmaker

By Rowland ‘Shuwa & Yemi Adurotoye

The ancient town of Omu-Aran, Kwara State was agog on May 11, 2018 as a veteran journalist, Otunba Jide Adebayo was installed as the Eesa of Omu-Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of the state. By virtue of his position, Adebayo is the chair of the kingmakers and second-in-command to the king, Olomu of Omu-Aran. He is one of the three ward heads, the Head of Ihaye ward; otherwise known as Osi Omu.

The installation witnessed a mammoth crowd, all in gaiety and joyous mood as the entire community stood still for him. The rich cultural heritage of the town came to the fore as cultural dancers and masquerades entertained guests and indigenes while the process of installation lasted. Just as his nomination, selection and confirmation were seamless; his installation was equally rancour-free.

The four day coronation ceremony kicked off with religious prayers at the family residence of the Eesa at Afin Quarters, Ihaye ward, Omu-Aran. The prayer session which illustrated the height of religious tolerance, unity and peaceful co-existence present in the Ihaye ward and Omu-Aran as a whole was done in both Christian and Muslim ways.

Inside a well-furnished palace in his ancestral home at Afin Quarters, the Eesa of Omu-Aran was surrounded by some chiefs and friends where he sat with all the glamour befitting the Prime Minister as his new title connotes.

Among those who came to wish him well were masquerades believed to be heavenly beings, in colourful costumes, who stormed Afin Quarters of Ihaye ward with wild singing and dancing. The first group of masquerades named Jelenke first entered the quarters and were closely followed by Amuludun group. Okin masquerades came next with Areekejegbo following.

In an orderly manner, the masquerades came before the Eesa to give him their blessings and were generously acknowledged with monetary gifts. Having given their blessings, they came out into the open to entertain onlookers.

With the entrance of the masquerades the atmosphere was charged and some people who were earlier aloof to happenings in the compound came closer not only to watch the cultural display but also to partake in the celebration.

It was easier for the people to interact with the masquerades because, unlike in some areas where fierce looking, blood-chilling masquerades brandishing whips or even other dangerous objects usually come out these ones were friendly, colourful and accommodating and they carried no whip but lit the family house of the Eesa with their cultural displays.

When it was time for the Eesa and his entourage to proceed to the Palace of the Olomu of Omu-Aran for the installation, women of Afin Quarters were already stationed at the entrance to the palace hall where the Eesa sat, singing and dancing and requesting for the traditional ‘feeding money’.

The Eesa later emerged flanked by his wife, Mrs. Alice Adebayo and like the benevolent father and husband he stepped into the waiting arms of the women who eulogized him as he patiently distributed monetary gifts to them. Done, he then made his way to waiting vehicles which conveyed him and his entourage to the palace.

The palace of the Olomu of Omu-Aran wore a merry mien as gaily dressed men and women in traditional outfits trooped into the vast compound. The facade of the palace was decked in bright colours of posters felicitating with the new Eesa and wishing him a fruitful reign.

While guests awaited the commencement of the installation ceremony, the Fakalayo cultural troupe and ‘wives of Eesa’ were on ground to entertain guests with cultural music. The ‘wives of Eesa’ comprised of young women who wore white clothes and adorned their hair, wrists, necks and ankles with red beads. They danced around the compound greeting people and felicitating with the Eesa.

On the other hand, the Fakalayo cultural troupe lit the compound with scintillating Bata drum beats and deft, nimble dance steps.

A mild drama was enacted as the family of the Eesa came forward to formally request the Olomu-in-Council for the title of Eesa for their son, Chief Jide Adebayo.

However, with permission granted the family had to show their appreciation with monetary gifts while each segment of the community also supported them. Immediately after the show of appreciation, the Eesa was brought forward amidst a crowd of family, friends and well-wishers.

Chief Adebayo was then presented to the Olomu-in-Council and he was accepted with each of the chiefs praying for him and wishing him a fruitful reign.

After he was formally installed as the 6th Eesa of Omu-Aran, his family members were called upon to kneel in solidarity with him as he knelt to receive the coveted title of the Eesa of Omu-Aran.

The acting Traditional Head of the community, Chief Festus Awoniyi who performed the traditional rites urged the new Eesa to be a good ambassador of the Olomu-in-Council and Omu-Aran community in particular and charged him to imbibe the act of humility, transparency, diligence and trustworthiness in the discharge of his traditional duties.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Adebayo, who is also a former Executive Director (Marketing), News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), expressed gratitude to God and the people of Omu-Aran for the opportunity given him to serve. He pledged his allegiance to the Olomu of Omu-Aran, the Olomu-in-Council and Omu-Aran community in general. He promised to work with all segments of the community towards moving the ancient town forward and appealed for the support and cooperation of the people to make his reign a smooth and successful one.

Immediately after his acceptance speech, local hunters added their voices to the gay atmosphere with gunshots at intervals.

Led by boisterous masquerades, traditional drummers and women singers the new Eesa was led away from the Olomu’s palace to his palace at Afin Quarters accompanied by a mammoth crowd of family, friends and well-wishers thereby shutting down the whole town as they proceeded through the major street of the town.