Crystal Empire Music is set to revolutionize the Nigerian music space —Godwill Osazee

By Ayo Onikoyi

Boasting of a well-equipped studio and vast experience in show business, the brains behind Crystal Empire Music and Records Worldwide, agreed that the label would bring international standard into the running of music business in Nigeria.

According to the CEO of Crystal Empire Music and Records, Godwill Osazee, who is also a fashion guru, the rise in the number of talents in Nigeria and the need to do things properly in the music industry, gave birth to the company.

He said: “It’s a thing of joy to unveil this record label and music company and I’m glad that my dream for the music industry is taking shape. African music industry has witnessed rapid growth in the last couple of years with several artistes making headlines internationally. They have also made it to the top of music charts across the globe while also feature songs with international acts. The new label is ready to not just change the face of the music industry but also contribute to the success recorded in the industry.”

Osazee stated further: “While big African music talents seem to be taking over the music industry, not so much has been done to help the young, talented up and coming acts. This is where Crystal Empire Music and Records comes in, and very soon, it will be signing young, talented up and coming music acts.”