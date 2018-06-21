CROWEF executes Easter mission to rural areas

A non-governmental-organisation operating in the riverrine communities of the coastal region of Nigeria, CROWEF, has implemented this year’s Easter mission on April 7.

According to Mrs. Praise Gbubene-Abraham and Mrs. Toju Okanlawon, “the mission was carried out in Igbekodo community and in two other riverrine communities (Shirinwon and Apakin) in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government under Lekki LCDA, Lagos State.

“The organisation rendered medical care services as well as distributing gift items to the people of the communities.

“The medical services consisted of BP test and dispensing pharmaceutical drugs to mitigate various ailments diagnosed, while food items, clothing and shoes were also distributed.

“The appreciation expressed by all the participants/beneficiaries confirmed that the humanitarian mission was a huge success, as elderly women and men of the community testified that they have never had it in this fashion.

“They pleaded for another round of humanitarian service in favour of the community as soon as possible, as over 78 adults, besides children, were recorded to have benefited from the mission outreach.

“Just like any other riverrine community in the coastal region of Nigeria, the people of Igbekodo also complained of government neglect and poor attention to the socio-economic needs of the people.

“Evidence abounds that infrastructural facilities and essential social amenities such as roads, medical facility, borehole, power supply, modern educational facilities among others, were absent.”