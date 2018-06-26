C’River community splits over new clan head

By Ike Uchechukwu

IKOT NAKANDA- THE people of Ikot Nakanda Clan, Akpabuyo Local Government Area, and Cross River State are stormily divided over the selection of new clan head, which has generated fresh tension in the area.

Already, Chief Effiong Asim and six other village heads in the clan have petitioned the paramount ruler of Akpabuyo, HRM Maurice Edet, over the purported selection, demanding withdrawal of the certificate issued Chief Ubene Oyo-Ita as new head of Nakanda clan.

Reports from the area indicated that if the disagreement was not quickly nipped, it could escalate to bloody conflict.

Okoroba Oyo-Ita not a village in Nakanda

In the petition dated June 14, 2018, the village heads faulted the legitimacy of the existence of a village, Okoroba Oyo-Ita, in which Ubene claimed to be a village head, saying Ubene Oyo-Ita was never the head of any village and therefore, not qualified to be a clan head of Nakanda clan.

“We maintain that Ubene Oyo-Ita is neither a village head nor a clan head of Nakanada clan. That the issue of existence of Okoroba Oyo-Ita as a village in Nakanda clan was not acceptable to us, ‘’ they said.

Unacceptable

The village heads said they did not at any time select or elect Oyo-Ita as clan head and would never do so.

They prayed the Akpabuyo Traditional Council to disregard his claim of being the clan head of Nakanda clan and to stop him from parading himself as one.

According to them: “We, therefore, appeal to the Traditional Ruling Council to conduct due diligence and dispense appropriate judgment in line with the status that established the council over the traditional ruler’s selection, conduct and qualification and withdraw Ubene Oyo-Ita’s Certificate of clan headship of Nakanda clan without delay.”

Govt demands clarification from ATC

Also, the State Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs has written the Akpabuyo Traditional Council, ATC, to authenticate the selection of Ubene Oyo-Ita as head of Nakanda clan.

NDV also learned that the letter from the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs was informed by the several petitions written by the people of Ikot Nakanda objecting to the purported authentication of Chief Oyo-Ita as clan head and calling on government to withdraw the certificate

Monarch rules today

After hearing both sides in his chambers last Wednesday, the paramount ruler fixed today for ruling on the matter.