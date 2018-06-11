Breaking News
Translate

Crisis brews between butchers, herdsmen in Oyo

On 4:52 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—A fresh crisis is brewing  between butchers and herdsmen in Ibadan following the relocation of an abattoir in Oyo State to Amosun village in Akinyele Local Government area of the state.

Herdsmen on rampage

Speaking through a human rights activist, Pastor Tunji Hamzat Jigan, the butchers described the closeness of the  abbatoir  to the herdsmen as a keg of gunpowder that can explode anytime.

Pastor Jigan said: “The closeness of the herdsmen and all butchers in Oyo State to Amosun Village could trigger off crisis of unimaginable proportion. Also, the relocation of the  abbatoir  to the village could trigger an epidemic that could lead to heavy casualties in the state.”

While condemning the relocation, the cleric said it would be unfair to risk the lives of the butchers just because the private company wants to maximize profit.

But, the Chairman, Aare Latosa Local Council Development Area, Mr. Bashorun Adekunle Oladeji  said a three-day ultimatum had been given to the butchers to move to the central abattoir.

Oladeji  said: “The state government meant well for all on this directive which will be of immense benefit to the butchers in particular and the residents in general.

“The Butchers Association in Bodija market should, as a matter of urgency, move to the new abattoir which has been well equipped for their use.

“The government, under Governor Abiola Ajimobi,  is making frantic effort to take this state to an enviable position. In lieu of this, the best practices of meat slaughtering should be adopted.”

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.