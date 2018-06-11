Crisis brews between butchers, herdsmen in Oyo

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—A fresh crisis is brewing between butchers and herdsmen in Ibadan following the relocation of an abattoir in Oyo State to Amosun village in Akinyele Local Government area of the state.

Speaking through a human rights activist, Pastor Tunji Hamzat Jigan, the butchers described the closeness of the abbatoir to the herdsmen as a keg of gunpowder that can explode anytime.

Pastor Jigan said: “The closeness of the herdsmen and all butchers in Oyo State to Amosun Village could trigger off crisis of unimaginable proportion. Also, the relocation of the abbatoir to the village could trigger an epidemic that could lead to heavy casualties in the state.”

While condemning the relocation, the cleric said it would be unfair to risk the lives of the butchers just because the private company wants to maximize profit.

But, the Chairman, Aare Latosa Local Council Development Area, Mr. Bashorun Adekunle Oladeji said a three-day ultimatum had been given to the butchers to move to the central abattoir.

Oladeji said: “The state government meant well for all on this directive which will be of immense benefit to the butchers in particular and the residents in general.

“The Butchers Association in Bodija market should, as a matter of urgency, move to the new abattoir which has been well equipped for their use.

“The government, under Governor Abiola Ajimobi, is making frantic effort to take this state to an enviable position. In lieu of this, the best practices of meat slaughtering should be adopted.”