Breaking News
Translate

Court strikes out N70m suit against ex-Speaker

On 6:55 amIn News, Politics by TonyComments

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—AN Ogun State High court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, yesterday,  laid to rest, the lingering legal battle between a former Speaker of   House of Representatives,  Mr. Dimeji Bankole and a legal practitioner Dr. Yemi Oke.

Speaker, Mr. Dimeji Bankole

Delivering her  judgement,  in the case with  suit number AB/153/2012, the presiding judge,  Justice Motunrayo Dipeolu dismissed the claimant’s claim in its entirety.

It will be recalled that the suit was instituted by Dr. Oke demanding for  N70m  legal fee from the former Speaker since  2013 before he later reduced it to   N6m.

The  judgement  was delivered after six years of legal battle.

She said:  “From the evidence before the court, there is no proof that a bill of charge was served on the defendant for services rendered by the claimant if any in compliance with the  above-started  section.

“In the circumstance, I agree  with the submission of the defendant’s learned counsel that the claimant did not comply with the provision of section 16 of the legal practitioners Act to entitle it to the relief claimed.

I’m vindicated—Bankole

Reacting through his Media Aide, Morgan Amodu, the former Speaker said the  judgement  has  re-affirmed his confidence in the judiciary.

He said: “Twice, I was dragged to Court over trumped-up cases and twice, I was vindicated. Our confidence in the judiciary remains resolute.”

 

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.