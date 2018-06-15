Court strikes out N70m suit against ex-Speaker

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—AN Ogun State High court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, yesterday, laid to rest, the lingering legal battle between a former Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr. Dimeji Bankole and a legal practitioner Dr. Yemi Oke.

Delivering her judgement, in the case with suit number AB/153/2012, the presiding judge, Justice Motunrayo Dipeolu dismissed the claimant’s claim in its entirety.

It will be recalled that the suit was instituted by Dr. Oke demanding for N70m legal fee from the former Speaker since 2013 before he later reduced it to N6m.

The judgement was delivered after six years of legal battle.

She said: “From the evidence before the court, there is no proof that a bill of charge was served on the defendant for services rendered by the claimant if any in compliance with the above-started section.

“In the circumstance, I agree with the submission of the defendant’s learned counsel that the claimant did not comply with the provision of section 16 of the legal practitioners Act to entitle it to the relief claimed.

I’m vindicated—Bankole

Reacting through his Media Aide, Morgan Amodu, the former Speaker said the judgement has re-affirmed his confidence in the judiciary.

He said: “Twice, I was dragged to Court over trumped-up cases and twice, I was vindicated. Our confidence in the judiciary remains resolute.”