Court strikes out case against 5 OAU students for want of diligent prosecution

Ile-Ife (Osun) – A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife, Osun on Thursday, struck out a case of alleged misdemeanor and assault filed against five students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), for lack of diligent prosecution.

Magistrate Ishola Omisade, struck out the case filed against Yedeji Samson, 20; Gbenga Oloniniran, 22, Jimoh Oladipupo, Adeniji John and Olajide Ademola by the police.

Omisade struct out the case after counsel to the accused persons, Mr Oladeji Olalekan, urged the Magistrate to discharge his clients and strike out the case for lack of diligent prosecution.

The magistrate noted that the case had suffered seven adjournments on the grounds of prosecution’s “flimsy excuse”s, and ruled that the best thing to do in the instance was to strike out the case.

The police had on March 21, arraigned the students on three-count charge of misdemeanor, breach of public peace and assault.

The prosecutor, Mr O.I. Philip, had told the court that the students had allegedly assaulted three staff of the institution.

He told that the offence contravened Sections 249 (D), 351 and 517 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The students had pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum among other conditions.(NAN)