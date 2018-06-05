Court stops rescheduled Kaduna LG election

Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission has postponed the rescheduled chairman and councillorship elections for Kajuru Local Government, scheduled to hold on Wednesday.

The commission’s Chairman, Dr. Saratu Dikko said on Tuesday at a press conference in Kaduna that the postponement followed an order by a high court to stop the election.

The commission had fixed Wednesday, June 6 for fresh election in Kaura, Jaba, Kajuru Local government areas as election did not hold there on May 12.

According to her, the commission was served with the order signed by the state Chief Judge, Justice Tanimu Zailani, sequel to a suit no. KDH/KAD/567/2018 between one Capra .A .B Caino and Danlami Usman Stingo and the commission.

“The court order is to the effect that the planned local government election in Kajuru local government area is prohibited.

“Accordingly, the commission met this morning and decided to comply fully with the order of the Chief Judge.

“There will be no election in Kajuru local government area tomorrow, Wednesday, June 6, 2018,“ Dikko told reporters.

The commission would however proceed with all plans for the rescheduled election in Kaura and Jaba Local Government areas, as well as some wards in Chikun, Kaduna South, and Makarfi local areas.

Meanwhile, Gov El-Rufai, in a broadcast to the people of the state, said movements have been restricted in all areas the election would hold.

“This restriction of movement will be effective from 11:59 p.m on Tuesday, 5th June 2018 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 6th June 2018. It will be strictly and vigorously enforced by the security agencies,” he said.

El-Rufai said the restriction was to create conducive environment for free and fair elections.

“Only officials of SIECOM and the security agencies are permitted to move within the said hours. Any unauthorized person will be arrested and prosecuted.

“For the purpose of this election, security will be provided strictly and exclusively by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, the Nigerian Police Force and the Military.

“The security agencies are being deployed to guarantee free and fair elections, and to protect the right of the people to make their choice without intimidation.

“Officials of the FRSC and KASTELEA are authorized to carry out their traffic control functions during the election hours.

“However, the Kaduna State Vigilance Service is prohibited from participating in any role whatsoever in the election.

“Accordingly, government has directed that the vigilance service shall stand down on 6th June 2018,” El-Rufai said.

The governor appealed to voters in the affected local government areas to turn out to cast their votes in a peaceful and orderly manner,

In the May 12 elections, the All Progressive Congress won 14 local councils and Peoples Democratic Party won in four.(NAN)