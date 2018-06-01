Court remands trader over alleged rape of 22-year-old lady

Kaduna – A Daura Road Chief Magistrates’ Court, in Kaduna, on Friday remanded of a 37-year-old trader, Mike Adams, in prison, over an alleged rape of a 22-year-old girl.



The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Sidi, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison, pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Sidi, who refused to take the plea of the accused, adjourned the case until June 18, for hearing.

Adams, a resident of Makaranta Street, Ungwan Yelwa, in Kaduna, is standing trial for conspiracy and rape.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Luka Yilga, told the court that one Amos Jacob reported the case at the Sabon Tasha Police Station, in Kaduna, on May 4.

Yilga said that the girl was returning home on May 3, at about 8:00 p.m., when the accused in company of one Chocho, now at large, conspired and lured her into an uncompleted building, where they forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

He said the accused was caught in the act while Chocho ran away, adding that he confessed to the crime during police investigation.

Yilga said the offence contravened sections 59 and 258 of the Penal Code as well as the Laws of Kaduna State, 2017.(NAN)