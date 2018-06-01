Court remands teenager over rape of 4-year-old-sister

Ikeja – An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday in Lagos, remanded a 16-year-old teenager (name withheld), at a correctional home for defiling his four-year-old sister.

The magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, who gave the ruling, said the boy, should remain in the correctional centre, Ikeja, pending sentence.

The accused, who lives with his parents at Ipaja, Lagos, was arraigned for defilement.

He, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offence at the residence of his parents in 2017.

He said that the juvenile had canal knowledge of his four-year-old sister.

“The accused had sexual intercourse with the minor,” he said.

Ayorinde said that the accused always had sex with his sister, whenever their parents were not at home.

“The school of the girl discovered some abnormalities in her, following which she was questioned, and she explained what her brother always did to her.

“The school reported the case to the police and the accused was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offence violated Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence carries a life imprisonment.

The magistrate reserved judgment until July 9. (NAN)