Court remands storekeeper for alleged breach of trust

Minna – A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of a storekeeper, Alhassan Mohammed in prison over alleged breach of trust.



Mohammed was docked on one-count charge of criminal breach of trust by public servant, contrary to Section 315 of the penal code.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Maiyaki, told the court that the matter was reported by

Umna Abdullahi of Rural Access Mobility Project (RAMP) at police station on Sept. 9, 2016.

Maiyaki said Abdullahi had handed over maintenance tools of RAMP to Mohammed, a storekeeper with Niger State Agricultural and Mechanisation Development Authority (NAMDA) on that date.

He noted that the tools included diggers, shovels, cutlasses, rakes, brushes, hand gloves, wheel barrows, among others, all valued at N5.1 million.

According to him, the defendant sold the tools and diverted the proceed to his personal use.

However, Mohammed pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him and the prosecution prayed the court should adjourn the matter to enable police to complete investigation.

Counsel for the defendant, Hamidu Bima, applied for bail of his client under Section 341 sub section 2 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In his ruling, Magistrate Hassan Mohammed reserved ruling on the bail application until June 4 and

ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison until the adjourned date. (NAN)