Court remands ex-convict for allegedly cutting man with cutlass

Sango-Ota (Ogun) – An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Wednesday remanded a 24-year-old ex-convict, Semiu Abass, in prison for allegedly cutting a man with cutlass.



Chief Magistrate Mathew Akinyemi said that he would not grant the ex-convict bail because he feared he would commit the same offence if granted bail.

Akinyemi said that the ex-convict should remain in prison until July 4 when the court would consider his bail application.

Abass, of no fixed address, was arraigned on a charge of assault, for which he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 25 at 9 a.m. at Ilogbo area in Ota.

Mustapha said that the accused unlawfully assaulted one Ibrahim Arogundade by cutting him with cutlass on his head and neck.

He said that the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006. (NAN)