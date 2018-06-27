Why Court refusedto quash charges against Evans

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A Lagos High Court, sitting at Igbosere, yesterday, dismissed an application seeking to quash the charge preferred against alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans, by the Lagos State Government.

Ruling on the application, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, said the charges filed against Evans did not offend the rule of duplicity as enshrined in laws and, therefore, lacked merit.

Evans, who is standing trial on a fresh five-count charge on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder, had on May 25, asked the court to quash all charges filed against him.

In a motion on notice, the defendant had said that all the charges were “grossly defective, repetitive and an abuse of court processes.”

Evans is also standing trial alongside three others: Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba.

In the second charge, Evans is being tried alongside Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, Justice Akintoye said the processes filed by both counsel to the case identified three major issues for determination: “Whether a prima facie case has been established, whether the charges are incompetent and whether the court has jurisdiction to entertain the charge.”

The judge held that for a prima facie case to be established, the proof of evidence must sufficiently link the defendants with the offence.

She said: “Looking closely at the proof of evidence, a prima facie case has been established.”

The judge further held that the charge was not an abuse of court process, adding that every distinct offence should be charged separately.

She also said the defendant did not prove that there was any miscarriage of justice in the charge filed.

Akintoye said on the issue of whether court had jurisdiction, the argument was that the court has the power to quash charge.

She held that the application to quash charge was premature.

Re-arraigned

After the ruling, the prosecutor, state Director for Public Prosecutions, DPP, Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey, said: “In view of the ruling, we ask that the defendants be arraigned.”

The defendants were then arraigned as stated in the second charge, whereby Evans is being tried alongside Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba.

However, they all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the judge acknowledged that Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje, former counsel to Evans, wrote a letter to the court withdrawing from the case.

However, Mr. Noel Brown announced his appearance as Evans’ new counsel.