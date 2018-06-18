Court jails BIM’s Uwazuruike for contempt

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI – An Imo State High Court, sitting in Owerri and presided over by Hon. Justice Kemakolam A. Ojiako, has sentenced the leader of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, to one month imprisonment, for disobeying lawful order of court.



Handing down the judgment, Justice Ojiako ordered the Imo State Commissioner of Police to “immediately trail, arrest and handover Chief Uwazuruike to the Federal Prisons, serve his sentence”.

Ojiako recalled that there was an existing order made by his brother judge, before the matter was transferred to his Court, which Uwazuruike brazenly flouted.

The Court also said that soon after the motion for committal was filed and the proceedings progressed, it found as a fact that the contemnor (Uwazuruike) actually committed the offence.

“This Court is convinced by the compelling evidence available to it that the contemnor was actually disobedient to a lawful order of the Court $, Ojiako said.

Justice Ojiako also restrained “Uwazuruike, his servants, agents, privies or any other person through him,from entering into the said land, which is the subject matter of the suit, pending the hearing and determination of the matter”.

Hearing on the substantive matter was adjourned to July 10, 2018, for the hearing of the substantive matter.