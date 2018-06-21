Court discharges man for stealing mopping stick

A Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday discharged a 25-year-old man, Bernard Feyisayo, accused of stealing a mopping stick.

The judge, Sani Mohammed, discharged Feyisayo, based on the value of the alleged stolen item which cost between N300 and N500.

Feyisayo, who resides at Karu Site, Abuja, was docked on a three-charge of criminal trespass, theft and membership of an unlawful assembly, offences he denied committing.‎

Earlier, the prosecutor, Vincent Osuji, told the court that one Taminu Makeri attached to Karu police station, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, Abuja, on June 3, at about 10:a.m.

He said that the complainant alleged that on same date, while on his usual routine patrol along Karu Site, he found the defendant in possession of moping stick value yet unknown.

Osuji also informed the court that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to haven committed the crime and it was also discovered that he specialises in stealing.

The prosecutor said the offences contravene Sections 348, 287 and 102 of the Penal Code. (NAN)