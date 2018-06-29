Court denies Samadores Ltd boss bail over N120m land case

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, denied the Managing Director, Samadores Ltd and Aqua Rock Real Estate, Samuel Okeke, bail for the second time over alleged N120 million land scam, as he was described as a flight risk.

The position of the judge, Justice Mojisola Dada, followed opposition from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to the bail application filed on Okeke’s behalf by his counsel, Emeka Etiaba(SAN).

Samadores MD and his contemporary at Forthright Properties Ltd, Isaac Akintoye, are standing trial alongside four firms over alleged N120 million property scam.

They were arraigned on May 15 by EFCC on a 16-count charge bordering on stealing and fraud, an offence allegedly committed in Lagos between November 14, 2005 and August 2014.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

Justice Dada stated that EFCC had earlier alleged that the first defendant, Okeke, jumped administra-tive bail, while the third defendant, Ndigwe, had no verifiable address.

She held that “the first defendant’s bail was opposed by the prosecution on the ground that the medical report attached to the applicants bail application was presumed to have existed over 10 years ago, but the defence had failed to file it in their previous bail application, which the court refused.”

The matter was, thereafter, adjourned till October 10 for commencement of trial.