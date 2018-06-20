Court to continue with trial of ex-lawmaker, Anthony Akala in N240m suit

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—ATTEMPTS by counsel to stall the trial of a former House of Representatives member from Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, Mr Anthony Akala and three others, standing trial on alleged N240 million fraud, before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, was, yesterday, frustrated.

The court held that in a criminal matter it is not for the defence to determine who represents the Attorney General of the Federation or the Inspector General of Police.

Trial judge, Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari, consequently ordered the defendants to commence the cross-examination of the first prosecution witness since a member of the prosecution team was in court to continue with the trial.

The four accused persons are Anthony Alaka, a former member of the House of Representatives representing Eti-Osa federal constituency, Saidi Oke, Bashir Mohammed and Alhaji Umar Ali.

The court had, on the last trial date, renewed its earlier bench warrant issued against Dr. Chukwuemeka Anyanwu, 50: Agboola Gbade, 67: Nkechi Nwafor, 43: and Larry Otunba, 51, who were also mentioned in the charge.

Justice Rabiu-Shagari adjourned the matter till July 2 for further trial.

The four accused persons were arraigned before the court by the Federal Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, FCIID, Alagbon, Lagos.

