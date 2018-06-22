Court adjourns further trial of Nwaoboshi till July 2

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, has adjourned till July 2, 2018, further trial of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and two firms, Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Suiming Electricals Limited, who are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Meanwhile at the resumed hearing in the matter on Wednesday, a prosecution witness, Prince Kpokpogiri, told the court that he received an anonymous call and some documents at his office in Asaba, Delta State, following which he sent a petition to the EFCC, against Nwaoboshi.

Under cross examination by defence counsel, Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN, told the witness, “I put it to you that apart from the fact that you did not investigate the documents, you did not also take any step to verify the facts stated in the petition.”

The witness responded that it was not his duty to investigate the contents of his petition before forwarding to the EFCC.

On the documents he alleged was sent to his Delta State office, he was shown his petition to read out where he indicated that he included it in his petition.

He cited the petition, but said he did not state anywhere in the petition that the document was enclosed or attached to the petition, a position the defence said suggested that no such document was sent to him by anybody.

After calling another witness, the EFCC requested for an adjournment to enable it assemble its remaining four witnesses and the judge adjourned till July 2nd and 3rd for continuation of trial.