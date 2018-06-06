Couple burnt to death in Lagos fire

By Esther Onyegbula

A bouncer in a nightclub, Sunday Braimoh, and his wife, Morenikeji, were yesterday burnt to death in a fire incident at Olodi Apapa, Lagos.



It was learned that they were in their room when the fire started on the passage way of the eight-room bungalow.

The fire started after a tenant spilled petrol on the floor. The couple became trapped in their room, when the iron door to their room jammed.

Efforts to rescue them were abortive as the remains of the couple were recovered by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service.

A co-tenant simply identified as Ifeanyi explained that the fire started at about 5p.m.