Countdown (1) FIFA WC : Eagles get warm reception at Essentuki base

On 5:05 pm

The Super Eagles were treated to warm reception Tuesday morning by the Mayor of Essentuki and other top officials after the team arrived Russia Monday night for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Eagles started with light work out yesterday as they prepare to face Croatia on Saturday in a testy group D opener at the Kaliningrad Stadium. They will face Iceland next on June 22 and then face familiar foes Argentina in the last group D game on June 26.

Nigeria vs England
Nigeria team (Back row L-R) Nigeria’s midfielder John Obi Mikel, Nigeria’s defender William Troost-Ekong, Nigeria’s defender Leon Balogun, Nigeria’s midfielder Victor Moses, Nigeria’s midfielder Joel Obi and Nigeria’s goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, (Front row L-R) Nigeria’s striker Odion Ighalo, Nigeria’s defender Shehu Abdullahi, Nigeria’s midfielder Alex Iwobi, Nigeria’s midfielder Ogenyi Onazi and Nigeria’s defender Bryan Idowu line up for a pre-game photograph ahead of the International friendly football match between England and Nigeria at Wembley stadium in London on June 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Speaking on the task at hand striker Alex Iwobi stated that the team is already feeling the excitement.

“We’re ready! As it gets closer the excitement is growing.

“However at the same time we’re still very focused and working extremely hard to make sure we’re well prepared and stand a strong chance of progressing well through the tournament.”

 


